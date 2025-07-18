439 0
Enemy strikes Sumy with drone carrying shrapnel: 2 wounded
On July 18, during the day, Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy with a strike drone. There are wounded.
This was reported by acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, according to Censor.NET.
"Today, a UAV struck a non-residential building. Two people were wounded as a result of the attack. The extent of the damage is being clarified," he wrote.
According to him, the Russian drone was equipped with shrapnel.
