78 combat engagements recorded on frontline, mostly in Pokrovsk and Northern Slobozhanskyi directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 PM on July 18, the total number of combat engagements on the frontline stands at 78.

Hostilities in the north

Today, communities in the following settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire: Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv region; Sosnivka, Khliborob, Petrushivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Marine, Sopych, Buniakyne in Sumy region; Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were 23 enemy attacks today, with four ongoing combat clashes. The occupiers’ aviation carried out eight strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy conducted 131 artillery shellings of our troops’ positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked three times today near the settlements of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers continue their attack near Stepova Novoselivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks today on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Korovii Yar, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, and Torske. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy has not conducted active operations since the start of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Defense Forces units repelled two enemy attacks near Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled three enemy attempts to break through our defense near Shcherbynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers made 28 attempts to push Ukrainian forces from their positions near Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces hold the line and have already repelled 24 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy assault actions, with one clash ongoing. The enemy attempted to advance near Zirka, Vilne Pole, Novopil, and toward Oleksandrivka.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aviation struck the settlement of Zaliznychne with unguided aerial rockets; the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Kamianske; additionally, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Novodanylivka and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske direction, six clashes occurred, with the enemy attempting to advance toward the settlements of Dniprovskе, Sadove, Prydniprovske, the area near Hola Prystan, and Kozulskyi Island. The settlement of Olhivka was subjected to an airstrike.