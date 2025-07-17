131 combat engagements on front since start of day – General Staff

Since the start of the day, there have been 131 combat engagements. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling enemy attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting fire damage on the adversary.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Today, Russian forces launched one missile strike and 62 airstrikes, using two missiles and dropping 90 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they deployed 1,249 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,280 attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the North

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the start of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled 11 enemy assault attempts, with three combat engagements still ongoing.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked Defense Forces positions 18 times near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Serebrianka, and toward Shandryholove; seven combat engagements are ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the Siversk direction, the occupiers attempted to advance near Hryhorivka and toward Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed our positions 11 times near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians launched seven attacks on Ukrainian units’ positions near Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Petrivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Pleshchyivka; all combat engagements in this direction have ended.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions 48 times. The enemy attacked near the settlements of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Rodynske, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka, and in the directions of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Preliminary data indicate that 231 occupiers were neutralized today in this direction, including 130 irreversibly. Ukrainian troops also destroyed one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, three cars, three motorcycles, two artillery guns, 18 UAVs, one satellite communications terminal, and five UAV control antennas. Additionally, one tank, five artillery guns, and two motorcycles of the occupiers were damaged.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through the defense of our defenders 12 times near the settlements of Piddubne, Zirka, Temyrivka, Myrne, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

No enemy attacks have been recorded on the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske directions; however, the enemy carried out airstrikes on Bilohiria, Stepnohirsk, and Olhivka.

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 140th Separate Marine Reconnaissance Battalion and the 105th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy.

