Defense Forces neutralize 207 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 112 combat engagements have occurred. Ukrainian defenders are decisively repelling enemy attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Today, Russian forces carried out one missile strike and 46 airstrikes, deploying one missile and dropping 63 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,292 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,140 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and settlements.

Hostilities in the North

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 11 enemy assault attempts in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, with three combat engagements still ongoing.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched ten assaults on our units’ positions near Vovchansk, Zelene, Stroivka, and toward Kudiivka, with three combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions near the settlements of Synkivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders launched 16 attacks on Defense Forces positions near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Nadiia, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Serebrianka, with three combat engagements ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the Siversk direction, the occupiers attempted to advance near Hryhorivka and toward Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked our positions three times near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces launched six assaults on Ukrainian units’ positions near Nelipivka, Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar, and Oleksandro-Kalynove. The Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks; one battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have attempted to advance 36 times against positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked near the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Oleksiivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aviation struck Dobropillia.

Preliminary data indicates that 207 occupiers were neutralized today in this direction, of whom 129 were killed. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed a tank, three vehicles, 11 motorcycles, 32 UAVs, a mortar, and a UAV control antenna. Additionally, occupiers` tank, mortar, four artillery pieces, three personnel shelters, and a UAV control point were damaged.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defenders’ defenses 12 times near the settlements of Piddubne, Myrne, Vilne Pole, and Zelene Pole. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

No significant changes occurred in other directions.

Today, it is worth highlighting the soldiers of the 105th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade and the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy.

