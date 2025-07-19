Russians are trying to advance north of Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka line - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The situation has been unchanged in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit for a week. The occupation forces are actively attacking in the Novopavlivka, Pokrovske, and Lyman directions. Most attacks were recorded in the Pokrovske direction.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia", on the Espreso TV channel.

He noted that Russians are spreading false information about the beginning of active assaults on the city of Pokrovsk. Moreover, there are no Russian troops on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Russians are trying to advance north of Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka. It is there that most of the Russian forces and means are concentrated. The Russians are trying to develop an offensive in the direction of Kostyantynivka and are also trying to bypass the Pokrovsk agglomeration from the side of Myrnohrad," the military said.

Tregubov emphasizes that the situation along the entire frontline remains extremely tense. The enemy is conducting active assaults at the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Siversk directions.

