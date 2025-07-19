Heavy fighting continues in Pokrovsk direction. Enemy is concentrating its efforts near Popovy Yar and Volodymyrivka - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, on July 18, 2025, the enemy attacked our positions near Vovchansk in the South Slobozhanskyi sector. They had no success and suffered losses.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked near Bolohivka, Petropavlivka, and Kindrashivka. The attacks were repelled.

According to the Khortytsia OSGT, in the Lyman sector, occupiers' assault groups unsuccessfully tried to attack our fortifications near Karpivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Kolodiazy, Torske, and in the Serebriankskyi forestry.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled the invaders' attacks on our positions near Serebryanka, and in the Kramatorsk sector, near Bila Hora.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Nelipivka, Oleksandr-Kalynove, and Shcherbynivka. But without success.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy's attacks were concentrated in the areas of Popovyi Yar and Volodymyrivka. The enemy also attacked our units near Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Kotlynne, Zvirove, Shevchenko, and Lysivka. At the same time, the occupants tried to advance towards Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya, and Oleksiyivka. Heavy fighting is ongoing, the enemy is trying to develop the offensive by realizing their numerical superiority," the statement said.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian invaders tried to force our defenders out of their positions near Zirka, Oleksandohrad, Novopil, Myrne, Vile Pole, Komyshuvakha, and Maliivka. The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating.

