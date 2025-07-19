Share of Ukrainian weapons on the front is 40%. Production has increased 35 times - Shmyhal

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian defense production has increased 35 times and accounts for 40% of all weapons at the front.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced in a telegram by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal after a conversation with the former head of the Ministry of Strategic Industry Herman Smetanin.

"Increasing Ukrainian weapons production is a key priority in defense," he said in the post.

He thanked the team of the Ministry of Strategic Industries for their achievements in defense production and emphasized that Ukraine has the potential for further growth.

"We have significantly scaled up production since the beginning of the full-scale war - 35 times. We have the potential to increase our performance," the Defense Minister said.

According to him, today the share of Ukrainian weapons at the front is 40%, and the task set by the President is to reach the level of 50%.

"Drones, armored vehicles, ammunition - everything our soldiers need," emphasized Shmyhal.

He also noted that the Ministry of Defense will continue to closely coordinate with specialized agencies to increase the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry.

"We will continue to closely coordinate our work," the Defense Minister summarized.

