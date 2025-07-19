ENG
Occupiers hit Kupiansk with drone: three people were injured

Drone attack on a car in Kupiansk

On July 19, at about 09:10, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car in Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region.

As a result of the attack, three men aged 45, 59 and 73 were injured. They are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

The vehicle was damaged.

