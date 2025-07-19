Occupiers hit Kupiansk with drone: three people were injured
On July 19, at about 09:10, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car in Kupiansk.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region.
As a result of the attack, three men aged 45, 59 and 73 were injured. They are currently receiving the necessary medical care.
The vehicle was damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password