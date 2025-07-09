Ruscists attacked woman with FPV drone in Chernihiv region. She suffered injuries and burns

Russian troops attacked a 54-year-old woman riding a moped in the Snovska community of Chernihiv region with an FPV drone.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.

"She was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and burns. The woman is under the supervision of doctors," the statement reads.

On July 8, 2025, Russian troops attacked the region 24 times. 67 explosions in 14 settlements. They fired from artillery, mortars, MLRS, used UAVs and FPV drones.

