One injured in Russian FPV drone strike on Nikopol district – RMA

On the evening of July 7, a Russian FPV drone injured a man in the Marhanets community of the Nikopol district.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.

"He was hospitalized in moderate condition. A home was damaged. The aggressor continues drone attacks in the Synelnykove district — in the Mezhova, Velykomykhailivka, and Malomykhailivka communities. Several fires broke out there during the evening. Private houses and vehicles were damaged," Lysak said.

