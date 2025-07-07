Two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region hit by enemy attacks: man injured, wheat fields burned. PHOTOS

Throughout July 7, explosions were reported in the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the district centre, Marhanet, Pokrov and Chervonohryhorivka communities suffered in the Nikopol district. The enemy launched FPV drones and fired from artillery.



A 55-year-old man was injured as a result of the hostile attacks, he will be treated on an outpatient basis.



Additionally, infrastructure, a multi-story building, an enterprise, vehicles, and power lines were damaged. Several fires broke out — a private house and an outbuilding, a wheat field, and dry grass caught fire. All fires were extinguished by firefighters.

In the Synelnykove district, the Velykomykhailivka, Pokrov, Malomykhailivka, Novopavlivka, and Mezhova communities came under attack. The aggressor targeted them with drones, artillery, and guided aerial bombs.



There were also fires there. The fire engulfed a private house, wheat fields, and dry grass. The flames were extinguished.



Infrastructure and vehicles were also damaged.

