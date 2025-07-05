Russians attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery: woman was wounded, private houses and high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 5 July, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, mostly with FPV drones. They also shelled the area with artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, explosions were heard in Nikopol, Pokrovske and Marhanetka communities.

A 39-year-old woman was injured as a result of the hostile attacks. She will be treated at home.

See more: Russian drone attack on Chuhuiv: Nova Poshta branch damaged. PHOTOS

In addition, high-rise buildings, private houses, an outbuilding, and a building that was not in use were damaged. Solar panels were smashed.





