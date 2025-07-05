Russian drone attack on Chuhuiv: Nova Poshta branch damaged. PHOTOS

A massive attack damaged a Nova Poshta branch in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the company's press centre.

As noted, on the evening of 4 July, the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine. As a result of the drone strike, Nova Poshta's No. 1 post office in Chuhuiv was damaged.







"Currently, the branch is operating in a limited mode: only delivery from the ramp, without customer access to the premises due to significant structural damage.

None of the employees and customers were injured - the branch was closed at the time of the strike. All parcels were safe. The parcels going to this branch are being redirected to branch No. 2," the statement said.

The debris is being cleared, the building is being assessed and the priority work is underway to strengthen it. If it is safe to provide services inside, the branch will resume full operations in the near future. If necessary, a mobile branch will be deployed nearby.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that racists attacked Chuhuiv and Kupiansk: there are victims, including a 12-year-old boy.