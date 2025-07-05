Strike on Kyiv is one of most horrific attacks since start of full-scale invasion - new OSCE PA President Sampietro

The newly elected President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Juan Ponce Sampietro, called on Putin to end the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in his post on the social network X.

"Last night, Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv. With widespread destruction in several neighborhoods, at least one person killed and 26 were wounded. This is one of the worst attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. As President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, I call on Putin to stop this aggression," the statement said.

The OSCE PA President also emphasized that "we need a European Ukraine more than ever."

As a reminder, on the night of July 4, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles. The enemy hit residential areas, schools, hospitals, and transportation infrastructure. Residential buildings, educational, medical and transportation infrastructure were damaged.

As of the morning, more than 20 people were wounded, including a 10-year-old girl.

The railway infrastructure within the city was also damaged. Part of the overhead line has been restored, and power has been supplied. Trains are resuming their normal route.

On the morning of July 5, it became known that the number of victims of the enemy attack had increased to two.

Read more: Sandu on Russian shelling of Kyiv: Ukraine is too often left alone against evil empire. We need to strengthen air defense