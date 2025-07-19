All attempts of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups to infiltrate into Pokrovsk end in defeat - "Donetsk" OTG

Russian subversive reconnaissance groups are trying to enter Pokrovsk, but they are neutralized on the outskirts of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Donetsk OTG.

"In the city of Pokrovsk, units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine are conducting counter-sabotage activities aimed at identifying and neutralizing enemy subversive groups.

All enemy attempts to penetrate the city end in defeat - sabotage groups are neutralized on the outskirts of Pokrovsk," the statement said.

The military noted that the Defense Forces promptly respond to all threats and guarantee the safety of residents who decided to stay in the city.

"We ask you to stay calm, observe information silence and not to spread unverified information," added the Donetsk OTG.

Read more: Russians are trying to advance north of Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka line - OSGT "Khortytsia"