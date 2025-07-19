ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8664 visitors online
News Situation in the Pokrovsk direction
983 7

All attempts of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups to infiltrate into Pokrovsk end in defeat - "Donetsk" OTG

Pokrovsk

Russian subversive reconnaissance groups are trying to enter Pokrovsk, but they are neutralized on the outskirts of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Donetsk OTG.

"In the city of Pokrovsk, units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine are conducting counter-sabotage activities aimed at identifying and neutralizing enemy subversive groups.

All enemy attempts to penetrate the city end in defeat - sabotage groups are neutralized on the outskirts of Pokrovsk," the statement said.

The military noted that the Defense Forces promptly respond to all threats and guarantee the safety of residents who decided to stay in the city.

"We ask you to stay calm, observe information silence and not to spread unverified information," added the Donetsk OTG.

Read more: Russians are trying to advance north of Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka line - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Author: 

Donetska region (4135) military actions (2563) Pokrovsk (450) Pokrovskyy district (601) OTG Donetsk (4)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 