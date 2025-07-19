Smoke in vicinity of ZNPP is related to forest fire, no threat to nuclear safety at present - Ministry of Energy

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the smoke in the vicinity of the ZNPP is due to a forest fire at a safe distance from the plant site.

This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the power lines connecting Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Ukrainian power grid operate stably, providing reliable external power to the plant to ensure radiation safety.

Read more: Situation in energy sector this summer is much better than last year, - Ministry of Energy

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the smoke in the area of ZNPP is associated with a forest fire at a safe distance from the plant site, and there is currently no threat to nuclear safety.

In turn, Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk noted that due to the actions of the occupiers and Russian shelling of the areas around the nuclear facility, which damaged power lines, Europe's largest nuclear power plant has already been in a blackout nine times. Powering a nuclear power plant with generators poses extraordinary risks to nuclear safety.



"Despite the occupation of the facility by Russia, Ukraine continues to fulfill its obligations, in particular with regard to nuclear safety, and provides power to ZNPP at the expense of the capacities of the united Ukrainian power system," the Energy Ministry emphasized.