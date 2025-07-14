Situation in energy sector this summer is much better than last year, - Ministry of Energy

The situation with electricity generation this summer is much better than the previous one and does not imply any restrictions on the population and industry.

This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Energy Yurii Sheiko, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The situation is much better than last year. If we compare last summer with this summer, then we saw a lot of damaged thermal generation, and we were more limited than now. During this time, we have restarted many TPP units after the attacks, and the work continues. But there are risks. If there are Russian attacks on the power system, we may have some problems," Sheiko said.

According to the official, the temperature in Ukraine has been rising in recent days, which leads to an increase in electricity consumption, but today the power system is balanced, and generation is working without any problems, and there is enough capacity to cover the needs of the population and industry, taking into account that a certain number of power units are under repair.

