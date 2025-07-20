Prosecutor’s office employee Molochny hit woman in pedestrian zone in Kyiv and tried to flee scene of accident. VIDEO

The day before, in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, prosecutor Andrii Molochnyi hit a woman and tried to flee the scene of an accident.

This was announced by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"No one is above the law. Even a prosecutor. Today (19 July - Ed.), an outrageous event took place in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. An employee of the prosecutor's office hit a pedestrian in the pedestrian zone on Velyka Vasylkivska Street. The driver of the car, in violation of all norms of law and morality, hit the woman and fled the scene. But he has now been detained," Kravchenko said.

It turned out that the car was driven by Andrii Molochny, chief specialist of the department.

"He is a civil servant, not a prosecutor, but an employee of the prosecutor's office. This is shocking. I emphasise once again: being a member of the prosecutor's office is not an indulgence, it is a responsibility," he added.