Merz influenced Trump’s change in position on Putin - Wadephul

The German Foreign Ministry claims that Chancellor Friedrich Merz managed to change the position of US President Donald Trump on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was stated by the head of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Johannes Wadephul, in an interview with the Bild tabloid, Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

When asked whether Ukraine could lose amid Russia's increasingly aggressive attacks, the minister said no, because "the whole of Europe supports Ukraine, and the United States is also ready to provide support." This, according to Wadephul, was largely due to the Chancellor's initiative.

At the time, the head of German diplomacy clarified what role Merz played in changing the US president's position on Putin.

"Merz played an important role in this because he clearly stated his commitment to Ukraine from the very beginning. He expressed it when he was in the Oval Office. And he expressed it during personal discussions at the G7 summit. Friedrich Merz called Donald Trump and told him that the United States needs him now. We can be happy that the chancellor has established such a reasonable relationship with the US president and that the German voice is heard again in Washington," the minister said.