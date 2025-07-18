Erdoğan speaks with Putin: Turkey ready to host third round of Ukraine-Russia talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Among other topics, they discussed negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. Turkey expressed readiness to host another round of talks.

This was reported by the Office of the Turkish President on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

"President Erdoğan stated that the start of the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is important, and that Turkey will continue to hold talks in Istanbul as soon as suitable dates are agreed upon by the parties," the statement reads.

Additionally, the state leaders discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan and Putin also discussed Israel’s strikes on Syria. The Turkish leader reaffirmed Ankara’s position on respecting Syria’s sovereignty, opposing Israel’s violations.

