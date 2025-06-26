ENG
US ’peace through strength’ concept does not apply to Russia – Kremlin

Kremlin rejects Trump’s ’peace through strength’ approach to war in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that U.S. President’s rhetoric on resolving the Russia-Ukraine war through "peace through strength" allegedly does not apply to Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET, his remarks were quoted by Russian media.

"Moscow is interested in continued U.S. efforts to facilitate the negotiation process on Ukraine, but the ‘peace through strength’ concept does not apply to Russia," Peskov claimed.

He also argued that the conflicts in Ukraine and "around Iran" are not comparable.

"After the completion of the prisoner exchange procedures agreed upon by Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, it will be time to set dates for the third round of talks," Peskov added.

Read more: MFA spokesperson Tykhyi on Peskov’s "strategic advantage" claim: Russia tries to make US appear weak

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin earlier advised Ukraine not to delay negotiations.

