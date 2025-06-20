MFA spokesperson Tykhyi on Peskov’s "strategic advantage" claim: Russia tries to make US appear weak

Spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhii Tykhyi has commented on Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s claim that "Russia has a strategic advantage," stressing that the Russian Federation is openly ignoring U.S. peace efforts.

According to Censor.NET, Tykhyi wrote the following on social network X:

"US: calls for an immediate end to the killing. Peskov: one-finger salute. The longer Russians believe they will be able to avoid consequences for bluntly rejecting US peace efforts, the more they will make the US appear weak, - he wrote.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that, regarding a ceasefire, Russia has a strategic advantage and does not want to lose it.