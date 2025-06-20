ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6410 visitors online
News 30-day ceasefire
2 282 12

MFA spokesperson Tykhyi on Peskov’s "strategic advantage" claim: Russia tries to make US appear weak

Tykhyi on Peskov’s statement

Spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhii Tykhyi has commented on Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s claim that "Russia has a strategic advantage," stressing that the Russian Federation is openly ignoring U.S. peace efforts.

According to Censor.NET, Tykhyi wrote the following on social network X:

"US: calls for an immediate end to the killing. Peskov: one-finger salute. The longer Russians believe they will be able to avoid consequences for bluntly rejecting US peace efforts, the more they will make the US appear weak, - he wrote.

Read more: Peskov on ceasefire: We hold strategic advantage and don’t want to lose it

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that, regarding a ceasefire, Russia has a strategic advantage and does not want to lose it.

Author: 

Peskov Dmitry (427) Heorhii Tykhyi (16)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 