MFA spokesperson Tykhyi on Peskov’s "strategic advantage" claim: Russia tries to make US appear weak
Spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhii Tykhyi has commented on Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s claim that "Russia has a strategic advantage," stressing that the Russian Federation is openly ignoring U.S. peace efforts.
According to Censor.NET, Tykhyi wrote the following on social network X:
"US: calls for an immediate end to the killing. Peskov: one-finger salute. The longer Russians believe they will be able to avoid consequences for bluntly rejecting US peace efforts, the more they will make the US appear weak, - he wrote.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that, regarding a ceasefire, Russia has a strategic advantage and does not want to lose it.
