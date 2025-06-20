Peskov on ceasefire: We hold strategic advantage and don’t want to lose it

Russia has intensified its shelling of Ukraine in recent days and continues to reject Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls for a 30-day ceasefire.

"We currently hold a strategic advantage. Why should we lose it? We have no intention of losing it. We are advancing. We are progressing and will continue to do so," said Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian dictator.

At the same time, he stated that Russia could agree to a ceasefire only if Western countries commit to halting military aid to Ukraine during the truce.

When asked whether Russia is ready to take on such obligations, Peskov said:

"A ceasefire is a ceasefire—it means you stop. But America doesn’t say, ‘we will stop all supplies,’ nor do Britain or France. That’s the problem."

Recall that earlier Russia released a so-called "peace memorandum," which it handed to Ukraine during negotiations on June 2 in Istanbul. It includes, among other things, Ukraine’s neutrality and international recognition of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

