The Kremlin believes that US intervention in the conflict between Israel and Iran will lead to its escalation.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.

"This is an expansion of the geography of the conflict. We hear statements coming from Tehran. This will be another terrible round of escalation," he said.

Read more: US could strike Iran this weekend - Bloomberg

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump met with the National Security Council to discuss the situation in the Middle East, during which the possibility of US intervention in the conflict between Israel and Iran was considered.

US President Donald Trump has approved a plan to attack Iran, but is refraining from implementing it to see if Tehran will abandon its nuclear programme.

On 19 June, the Israeli army announced that it had resumed strikes on targets in and around Tehran, and issued a warning and call for evacuation to residents of Arak and Hondab.

Dictator Putin said Russia would not help Iran repel Israeli attacks.

According to media reports, the United States may directly intervene in the conflict between Israel and Iran in the coming days and strike key facilities on Iranian territory.

Read more: Peskov supported Trump’s view that it was mistake to exclude Russia from G8: We agree. It was big mistake