Peskov supported Trump’s view that it was mistake to exclude Russia from G8: We agree. It was big mistake

The Kremlin agrees with US President Donald Trump that Russia's expulsion from the G8 group in 2014 was a big mistake.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

The day before, Trump said that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it had remained in the G8. In response, Peskov said: "We agree with President Trump. It was a big mistake when Russia was excluded from the G8 format."

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman noted that Russia now believes that the G7 has lost its practical significance due to the decline in the share of these countries in the global economy.

