US could strike Iran this weekend - Bloomberg

In the coming days, the United States may directly intervene in the conflict between Israel and Iran and strike key facilities on Iranian territory.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources in the US government, Censor.NET reports .

A possible attack is being considered for June 21-22, but the final decision has not yet been made. At the same time, US government agencies are preparing for a possible strike, which may indicate the formation of an infrastructure for Washington's direct involvement in the conflict with Tehran.

Bloomberg notes that President Donald Trump has recently begun to lean toward the option of military intervention due to pressure from Republican allies. In particular, Senator Lindsey Graham is actively promoting the idea of a strike, emphasizing the growing threat of Iran's nuclear program.

"He gave them a chance for diplomacy. I think they made a mistake. The sooner we end this threat to humanity, the better," Graham said.

President Trump confirmed that he is considering various options: "I may or may not do it." The White House notes that currently "all options remain on the table."

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump met with the National Security Council to discuss the situation in the Middle East, during which the possibility of US intervention in the conflict between Israel and Iran was considered.

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved a plan to attack Iran, but is refraining from implementing it in order to see if Tehran will abandon its nuclear program.

