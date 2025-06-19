Trump hesitates to strike Iran over doubts about weapons’ effectiveness - Guardian

U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet authorized a strike on Iran' s nuclear facility in Fordow, as he doubts the success of an attack using an anti-bunker bomb.

This was written by The Guardian, Censor.NET reports .

Sources of the publication note that Trump will agree to the strike only if he guarantees the complete destruction of the uranium enrichment facility. Pentagon officials assured that the GBU-57 bomb weighing 13.6 tons is capable of doing so, but the president was not fully convinced.

The Pentagon has been debating the effectiveness of the GBU-57 if used against the deeply buried facility at Fordow. According to some experts, complete destruction may be possible only with the use of tactical nuclear weapons, but the White House is not considering this option.

The publication emphasizes that Trump expects to use the very threat of a strike as leverage to force Iran to return to negotiations. It also considers a scenario in which a GBU-57 strike could set back Tehran's nuclear program for several years, but not completely destroy it.

To recap, U.S. President Donald Trump met with the National Security Council to discuss the situation in the Middle East, during which the possibility of U.S. intervention in the conflict between Israel and Iran was considered.

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved a plan to attack Iran, but is refraining from implementing it in order to see if Tehran will abandon its nuclear program.

In the coming days, the United States may directly intervene in the conflict between Israel and Iran and strike key facilities on Iranian territory.

