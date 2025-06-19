During Iran’s attack on Israel, 7-year-old girl from Odesa was killed along with her family: she had come to be treated for cancer

As a result of Iran's strikes on Israel on 14 June, seven-year-old Anastasiia Buryk from Odesa died with her family. In Israel, the girl was being treated for cancer and was awaiting a bone marrow transplant.

It is reported that Nastia was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in August 2022, when she was five years old.

In January this year, the girl's mother, Mariia Peshkuriova, said that in September 2024, her daughter had a relapse of the underlying disease, which significantly worsened her health.

Ukraine could not provide the necessary treatment, so an individual protocol was developed for her in Tel Aviv with the participation of specialists from Europe and the United States.

During the missile strike on 15 June, when an Iranian missile hit a residential building in Bat Yam, the girl's relatives also died: her mother Mariia, grandmother Olena, and cousins Kostiantyn and Illia.

It is noted that Nastia's father has been in the army since 2022 and has been defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

Earlier it was reported that a family of five people from Odesa was killed in an Iranian missile attack on the Israeli city of Bat Yam on 14 June.

The day before, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that three of the five dead Ukrainians were minors.

