Russia will not help Iran repel Israeli attacks, - Putin

Russia has agreed with Israel that Russian specialists building a nuclear power plant in Iran will not be shelled and their safety will be ensured.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, Russian President Vladimir Putin said this during a meeting with representatives of world news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Russian dictator noted that he was grateful to Tehran for the "shaheds". He also noted that Russia had once offered its "Iranian friends to work on air defence systems". However, then "the partners did not show much interest".

"As for the strategic partnership agreement, there are no articles related to the defence sector. And our Iranian friends are not asking for it. So there is practically nothing to discuss," Putin said.

He also confirmed that Russian air defence systems had previously been supplied to Iran.

As a reminder, on 19 June, the Israeli army announced that it had resumed strikes on targets in and around Tehran, and issued a warning and call for evacuation to residents of Arak and Khondab.

