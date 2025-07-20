Zelenskyy heard report from Naftogaz CEO Koretskyi: We are preparing concrete steps to recover funds from Gazprom

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by Naftogaz CEO Serhii Koretskyi.

Zelenskyy announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"In the context of preparing a meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors and updating the tasks for Ukrainian diplomacy, we discussed ways to enforce arbitration decisions in favor of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, there are already several positive decisions of international arbitrations totaling $6.9 billion.

"These are absolutely fair decisions that demonstrate the responsibility of Russia and Gazprom and affirm the power of international law. We are preparing concrete steps to recover these funds, and tomorrow Ukrainian ambassadors will receive the relevant instructions," the Head of State added.

They also discussed with Koretskyi preparations for the new heating season and agreements with partners in Europe and international financial organizations that are necessary for Ukraine's stability.

"I am grateful to the Naftogaz team and everyone who helps for the good results for Ukraine!" he summarized.