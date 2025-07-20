Zelenskyy listened to Sybiha’s report: Decision to replace heads of some embassies agreed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Sybiha's report concerned the start of work on the program of this year's meeting of ambassadors. The minister and more than 80 Ukrainian heads of diplomatic missions visited Zaporizhzhia and, together with the head of the region, Ivan Fedorov, discussed what should be the key priorities in working with partner countries.



"Specific elements in the supply of weapons for our soldiers and the development of their production. Specific projects to rebuild and guarantee normal life in Ukrainian cities and villages. Specific legally effective mechanisms to bring Russia to justice and to use Russian assets to protect against Russian aggression," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Umierov proposed meeting with Russian side next week. Everything must be done to achieve ceasefire - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The President emphasized that over the next six months, tangible new results should be achieved in these three areas jointly with partners.

"Support for business cooperation with Ukraine remains a constant priority. This is one of the indicators by which the effectiveness of our embassies will be assessed: to bring businesses, projects and initiatives to our country that create jobs for our people and a real basis for paying taxes," he added.

Zelenskyy also noted that he had agreed with the Minister on the decision to replace the heads of some embassies.