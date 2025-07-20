Umerov proposed meeting with Russian side next week. Everything must be done to achieve ceasefire - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov offered the Russian side the next meeting next week.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports .

The head of state said that he was talking with the Russian side about exchanges - "we continue to fulfil the agreements of the last meeting in Istanbul". According to Zelenskyy, work is underway on another exchange.

"NSDC Secretary Umerov also reported that he had offered the Russian side the next meeting next week. The negotiating dynamics must be increased. We must do everything to achieve a ceasefire. And the Russian side should stop hiding from decisions," the Head of State said.

The President added that a meeting at the level of leaders is needed to ensure lasting peace.

"The exchange of prisoners. Return of children. An end to the killings. And we need a meeting at the level of leaders to really ensure peace - a really lasting peace. Ukraine is ready for such a meeting," Zelenskyy said.

