Zelenskyy approves NSDC members - decree
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree approving the members of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).
According to Censor.NET, the corresponding decree No. 501/2025 was published on the president's website.
"In accordance with part four of Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I hereby decree: To approve the following members of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine:
- Volodymyr Oleksandovych Zelenskyy - President of Ukraine, Chairman of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
- Herman Valeriiovych Halushchenko - Minister of Justice of Ukraine.
- Svitlana Vasylivna Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy of Ukraine.
- Andrii Borysovych Yermak - Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
- Zahorodnyi Anatolii Hlibovych - President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.
- Ivashchenko Oleh Ivanovych - Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.
- Klymenko Ihor Volodymyrovych - Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
- Ruslan Andriyovych Kravchenko - Prosecutor General.
- Viktor Kyrylovych Liashko - Minister of Health of Ukraine.
- Maliuk Vasyl Vasylovych - Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.
- Serhii Marchenko - Minister of Finance of Ukraine.
- Pyshnyi Andrii Hryhorovych - Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (by agreement).
- Pronin Philip Yevhenovych - Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine.
- Svyrydenko Yulia Anatoliivna - Prime Minister of Ukraine.
- Andrii Ivanovych Sybiha - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
- Syrskyi Oleksandr Stanislavovych - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Sobolev Oleksii Dmytrovych - Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.
- Ruslan Oleksiiovych Stefanchuk - Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (by agreement).
- Rustem Enverovych Umierov - Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
- Fedorov Mykhailo Albertovych - First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.
- Denys Shmyhal Anatoliiovych- Minister of Defense of Ukraine".
It is noted that this Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.
As a reminder, former Defense Minister Rustem Umierov has been appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
