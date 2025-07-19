Zelenskyy approves NSDC members - decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree approving the members of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding decree No. 501/2025 was published on the president's website.

"In accordance with part four of Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I hereby decree: To approve the following members of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine:

Volodymyr Oleksandovych Zelenskyy - President of Ukraine, Chairman of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Herman Valeriiovych Halushchenko - Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

Svitlana Vasylivna Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

Andrii Borysovych Yermak - Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Zahorodnyi Anatolii Hlibovych - President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

Ivashchenko Oleh Ivanovych - Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Klymenko Ihor Volodymyrovych - Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Ruslan Andriyovych Kravchenko - Prosecutor General.

Viktor Kyrylovych Liashko - Minister of Health of Ukraine.

Maliuk Vasyl Vasylovych - Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Serhii Marchenko - Minister of Finance of Ukraine.

Pyshnyi Andrii Hryhorovych - Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (by agreement).

Pronin Philip Yevhenovych - Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine.

Svyrydenko Yulia Anatoliivna - Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Andrii Ivanovych Sybiha - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Syrskyi Oleksandr Stanislavovych - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Sobolev Oleksii Dmytrovych - Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Ruslan Oleksiiovych Stefanchuk - Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (by agreement).

Rustem Enverovych Umierov - Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Fedorov Mykhailo Albertovych - First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Denys Shmyhal Anatoliiovych- Minister of Defense of Ukraine".

It is noted that this Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

As a reminder, former Defense Minister Rustem Umierov has been appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.