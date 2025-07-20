Zelenskyy and Syrskyi discussed long-range strikes: Russian logistics should suffer significantly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report from the Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Zelensky announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Report of the Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi. Our forces continue to destroy Russian subversive groups in Pokrovske and other areas. The enemy's tactics remain the same: they are trying to seize new positions with the help of small groups. Ukrainian units are using all necessary means to detect and neutralize such occupier activity," the statement said.

Zelenskyy said that he also discussed the situation in the border areas of Sumy region with Syrskyi.

"I am grateful to all the units involved for the full fulfillment of their tasks. I would especially like to mention the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslavska Brigade for their actions in the Pokrovsk sector, and the 225th Separate Assault Regiment and the 80th Separate Air Assault Galician Brigade for the defense of Sumy region. Thank you, warriors!" - the President emphasized.

Read more: Zelenskyy heard report from Naftogaz CEO Koretskyi: We are preparing concrete steps to recover funds from Gazprom

In his turn, the Chief of Staff also reported on Ukraine's long-range strikes, including the frequency and effectiveness of diplomatic strikes: "Russian logistics should suffer significantly in response to the prolongation of this war."

According to Zelenskyy, the Commander-in-Chief, together with the Minister of Defense and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, are currently processing all requests for additional funding for the production and supply of drones.

"We are talking both about drones for the frontline and about protecting our cities and communities from Russian attack drones. The relevant additional contracts will be signed next week," the President added.