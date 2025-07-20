ENG
Ruscists attack civilian car with FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia and shell residential area with artillery: houses damaged

On Sunday, July 20, Russian occupiers attacked a residential area in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, with artillery. An enemy drone also hit a civilian car.

This was reported in a telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Shelling with artillery and fpv drone: the enemy continues combined attacks on frontline communities. Russians shelled residential buildings in Stepnohirsk with artillery. Residential buildings were damaged," the statement said.

At the same time, the invaders are hunting for civilians - today a car was attacked by an FPV drone.

"Fortunately, the driver managed to jump out. The car is beyond repair," said Fedorov.

