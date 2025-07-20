One person injured as result of Russian strike on Vasylivka district in Zaporizhzhia
On July 20, Russian troops attacked the Vasylivka district.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"The attack damaged a private house, a car and the surrounding area. A 78-year-old man was injured," he wrote.
