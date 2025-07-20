One person injured as result of Russian strike on Vasylivka district in Zaporizhzhia

On July 20, Russian troops attacked the Vasylivka district.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The attack damaged a private house, a car and the surrounding area. A 78-year-old man was injured," he wrote.

See more: As result of attack by occupiers on Sumy community, 7-year-old boy was injured and some houses were left without electricity (updated). PHOTO