As result of attack by occupiers on Sumy community, 7-year-old boy was injured and some houses were left without electricity (updated). PHOTO

About an hour ago, a Russian attack UAV attacked the Sumy community.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a hit was recorded in the Zarichnyi district of the regional centre.

As a result of the attack, the windows of a residential building, a car, and the power grid were damaged. Some houses were left without electricity.



"Preliminarily, there were no injuries, but the parents of a 7-year-old boy who was near the explosion site and has complaints about his health turned to doctors," Hryhorov added.

Currently, the territory is being examined and the consequences of the enemy attack are being eliminated.

"The threat of repeated attacks remains! Stay in safe places," the head of the RMA urged.

Updated information

Later, Hryhorov said that a 34-year-old woman who was also near the site of the UAV hit in Sumy also sought medical help. She is the mother of a 7-year-old boy. Both have an acute stress reaction. The woman and the child received medical care. They are being treated on an outpatient basis.

In turn, the National Police in Sumy region reported that in the afternoon, the Russian army struck a park in the central part of Sumy, near an educational institution, with a drone.





Two local residents were wounded, including a 7-year-old child. The people suffered bodily injuries and a stress reaction.

The attack damaged civilian infrastructure, private homes, and cars.



An investigative team of police and explosives experts is working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of the attack.