Russia launches combined strike on Kyiv: one dead and several injured, fires in several districts. PHOTO

On the night of 21 July, Russian occupiers massively attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. As a result of the shelling, fires were reported in several districts of the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko and Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

As of 04:00 a.m., according to the head of the CMA, there were fires on the roof of a multi-storey building and a non-residential building in Darnytskyi district, and a fire broke out in a supermarket.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out in a residential building. Balconies are on fire at another address.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a fire broke out in a shopping arcade and debris fell on the territory of a kindergarten.

In Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out in a non-residential building.

The attack also damaged the entrance to the "Lukianivska" metro station. Two more fires were reported in the Darnytskyi district.

"Unfortunately, we have information about one person killed in the attack. The number of injured has increased to 2 people," said Tkachenko.

The Kyiv Metro has restricted train traffic on the Red Line for technical reasons, KCMA said.

It is noted that traffic on the "red" metro line is temporarily carried out to Vokzalna station.

"For technical reasons, train traffic on the Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska metro line is organised from 'Akademmistechko' station to 'Vokzalna' station," the statement said.

Read more: Fire breaks out in Kyiv as a result of a drone attack





