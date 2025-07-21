ENG
News UAV attack on Kyiv
Fire breaks out in Kyiv as a result of a drone attack

Russians increase the number of UAVs attacking

On the night of 21 July, a fire broke out in Kyiv as a result of a drone attack.

This was announced by the head of the CMA Tymur Tkachenko, Censor.NET reports.

"In the Darnytskyi district, the roof of a non-residential building caught fire as a result of the attack. Details are being established," he wrote.

As a reminder, on the evening of 20 July, Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine.

drone (1842) Kyyiv (2241) fire (710) Shahed (803) war in Ukraine (3314)
