Ukraine is being attacked by Russian drones - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 20 July, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Movement of attack drones

  • from the south through Zaporizhzhia region;
  • from the north through Sumy region.

Update

At 21:56, the Air Force reported:

  • Kharkiv region: UAV groups flying over Izium and Balakliia, heading west.
  • Chernihiv region: UAVs over Mena, Baturyn, Koriukivka, heading south-west.
  • Sumy region: UAVs over Shostka, Konotop, Romny and Sumy districts, heading mostly south.
  • Dnipropetrovsk region: a group of UAVs through Synelnykivskyi district. Heading for Dnipro and Pavlohrad.
  • Zaporizhzhia region: UAVs flying through Polohivskyi district, heading north.

Update as of 10:50 p.m.

  • Kharkiv region: UAVs flying towards Lozova, Balakliia, Izium
  • Chernihiv region: most UAVs flying towards Kyiv region.
  • Kyiv region: UAVs from Chernihiv region heading for Zhurivka
  • Sumy region: UAVs in most districts of the region. Heading towards Chernihiv and Poltava regions.
  • Dnipropetrovsk region: UAV groups heading for Pavlohrad, Synelnykove.
  • Poltava region: UAVs in the south of the region. Heading west.
  • Zaporizhzhia region: UAVs through Polohiv district, heading north.
  • Kherson region: groups of drones heading for Mykolaiv region.

Update as of 11:31 p.m.

  • Kharkiv region: UAV heading for Balakliia, Lozova, Merefa
  • Chernihiv region: past Kozelets to Oster/Desna/Kyiv region.
  • Kyiv region: UAVs heading for Yahotyn, Pereiaslav, Vyshenky
  • Sumy region: more than 20 UAV groups heading for Kharkiv/Chernihiv region.
  • Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs in the area of Dnipro, Synelnykove, Samara, Mahdalynivka.
  • Poltava region: past Reshetylivka, Novi Sanzhary, Hadiach.
  • Zaporizhzhia region: UAVs heading for Dnipropetrovsk region.
  • Mykolaiv region: most of the UAVs are heading to Odesa region.

Update as of 00:23 a.m.

  • Kharkiv region: UAVs heading for Kharkiv, Zolochiv, Nova Vodolaha, Andriivka, Sakhnovshchyna
  • Chernihiv region: UAV heading for Chernihiv, Pryluky, Nizhyn, Mena, Desna
  • Kyiv region: UAV heading for Stavyshche, Ivankiv, Yahotyn
  • Sumy region: UAV heading for Lebedyn, Romny, Konotop
  • Dnipropetrovsk region: UAV heading for Bozhedarivka, Solone, Chaplyne
  • Poltava region: UAV in the area of Reshetylivka - Hlobyne. Heading for Kobeliaky, Semenivka, Chutove
  • Mykolaiv region: past Mykolaiv heading for Snihurivka
  • Cherkasy region: UAV heading for Kaniv, Tsvitkove, Kamianka
  • Zhytomyr region: UAV heading for Bila Krynytsia, Radomyshl
  • Kirovohrad region: UAV flying past Oleksandrivka towards Cherkasy region.

Read more: Kyiv under "Shahed" attack: explosions in capital, air defenses active

