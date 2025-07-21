Ukraine is being attacked by Russian drones - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 20 July, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Movement of attack drones

from the south through Zaporizhzhia region;

from the north through Sumy region.

Update

At 21:56, the Air Force reported:

Kharkiv region: UAV groups flying over Izium and Balakliia, heading west.

Chernihiv region: UAVs over Mena, Baturyn, Koriukivka, heading south-west.

Sumy region: UAVs over Shostka, Konotop, Romny and Sumy districts, heading mostly south.

Dnipropetrovsk region: a group of UAVs through Synelnykivskyi district. Heading for Dnipro and Pavlohrad.

Zaporizhzhia region: UAVs flying through Polohivskyi district, heading north.

Update as of 10:50 p.m.

Kharkiv region: UAVs flying towards Lozova, Balakliia, Izium

Chernihiv region: most UAVs flying towards Kyiv region.

Kyiv region: UAVs from Chernihiv region heading for Zhurivka

Sumy region: UAVs in most districts of the region. Heading towards Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

Dnipropetrovsk region: UAV groups heading for Pavlohrad, Synelnykove.

Poltava region: UAVs in the south of the region. Heading west.

Zaporizhzhia region: UAVs through Polohiv district, heading north.

Kherson region: groups of drones heading for Mykolaiv region.

Update as of 11:31 p.m.

Kharkiv region: UAV heading for Balakliia, Lozova, Merefa

Chernihiv region: past Kozelets to Oster/Desna/Kyiv region.

Kyiv region: UAVs heading for Yahotyn, Pereiaslav, Vyshenky

Sumy region: more than 20 UAV groups heading for Kharkiv/Chernihiv region.

Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs in the area of Dnipro, Synelnykove, Samara, Mahdalynivka.

Poltava region: past Reshetylivka, Novi Sanzhary, Hadiach.

Zaporizhzhia region: UAVs heading for Dnipropetrovsk region.

Mykolaiv region: most of the UAVs are heading to Odesa region.

Update as of 00:23 a.m.

Kharkiv region: UAVs heading for Kharkiv, Zolochiv, Nova Vodolaha, Andriivka, Sakhnovshchyna

Chernihiv region: UAV heading for Chernihiv, Pryluky, Nizhyn, Mena, Desna

Kyiv region: UAV heading for Stavyshche, Ivankiv, Yahotyn

Sumy region: UAV heading for Lebedyn, Romny, Konotop

Dnipropetrovsk region: UAV heading for Bozhedarivka, Solone, Chaplyne

Poltava region: UAV in the area of Reshetylivka - Hlobyne. Heading for Kobeliaky, Semenivka, Chutove

Mykolaiv region: past Mykolaiv heading for Snihurivka

Cherkasy region: UAV heading for Kaniv, Tsvitkove, Kamianka

Zhytomyr region: UAV heading for Bila Krynytsia, Radomyshl

Kirovohrad region: UAV flying past Oleksandrivka towards Cherkasy region.

