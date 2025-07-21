6 256 34
Ukraine is being attacked by Russian drones - Air Force (updated)
On the evening of 20 July, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
Movement of attack drones
- from the south through Zaporizhzhia region;
- from the north through Sumy region.
Update
At 21:56, the Air Force reported:
- Kharkiv region: UAV groups flying over Izium and Balakliia, heading west.
- Chernihiv region: UAVs over Mena, Baturyn, Koriukivka, heading south-west.
- Sumy region: UAVs over Shostka, Konotop, Romny and Sumy districts, heading mostly south.
- Dnipropetrovsk region: a group of UAVs through Synelnykivskyi district. Heading for Dnipro and Pavlohrad.
- Zaporizhzhia region: UAVs flying through Polohivskyi district, heading north.
Update as of 10:50 p.m.
- Kharkiv region: UAVs flying towards Lozova, Balakliia, Izium
- Chernihiv region: most UAVs flying towards Kyiv region.
- Kyiv region: UAVs from Chernihiv region heading for Zhurivka
- Sumy region: UAVs in most districts of the region. Heading towards Chernihiv and Poltava regions.
- Dnipropetrovsk region: UAV groups heading for Pavlohrad, Synelnykove.
- Poltava region: UAVs in the south of the region. Heading west.
- Zaporizhzhia region: UAVs through Polohiv district, heading north.
- Kherson region: groups of drones heading for Mykolaiv region.
Update as of 11:31 p.m.
- Kharkiv region: UAV heading for Balakliia, Lozova, Merefa
- Chernihiv region: past Kozelets to Oster/Desna/Kyiv region.
- Kyiv region: UAVs heading for Yahotyn, Pereiaslav, Vyshenky
- Sumy region: more than 20 UAV groups heading for Kharkiv/Chernihiv region.
- Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs in the area of Dnipro, Synelnykove, Samara, Mahdalynivka.
- Poltava region: past Reshetylivka, Novi Sanzhary, Hadiach.
- Zaporizhzhia region: UAVs heading for Dnipropetrovsk region.
- Mykolaiv region: most of the UAVs are heading to Odesa region.
Update as of 00:23 a.m.
- Kharkiv region: UAVs heading for Kharkiv, Zolochiv, Nova Vodolaha, Andriivka, Sakhnovshchyna
- Chernihiv region: UAV heading for Chernihiv, Pryluky, Nizhyn, Mena, Desna
- Kyiv region: UAV heading for Stavyshche, Ivankiv, Yahotyn
- Sumy region: UAV heading for Lebedyn, Romny, Konotop
- Dnipropetrovsk region: UAV heading for Bozhedarivka, Solone, Chaplyne
- Poltava region: UAV in the area of Reshetylivka - Hlobyne. Heading for Kobeliaky, Semenivka, Chutove
- Mykolaiv region: past Mykolaiv heading for Snihurivka
- Cherkasy region: UAV heading for Kaniv, Tsvitkove, Kamianka
- Zhytomyr region: UAV heading for Bila Krynytsia, Radomyshl
- Kirovohrad region: UAV flying past Oleksandrivka towards Cherkasy region.
