Kyiv under "Shahed" attack: explosions in capital, air defenses active

On the evening of July 18, Kyiv is under attack by Russian strike drones. Explosions are occurring in the capital.

This was reported by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

"Air defense forces are active in Kyiv! Do not leave shelters!" he emphasized.

At 9:31 PM, the Air Forces warned that enemy UAVs are moving toward the capital from the northeast.

