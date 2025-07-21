Explosions in Kharkiv, city under attack by UAVs

On the night of 21 July, Russians attacked Kharkiv with strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"There was an explosion in Kharkiv! A massive air attack on the city has begun - enemy combat drones are moving to Kharkiv. The first arrival was preliminary in the Kyivskyi district," he wrote.

A large fire broke out as a result of the attacks.

As a reminder, on the evening of 20 July, the Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine.

