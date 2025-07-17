Another fan of the Russian Federation was exposed in Kharkiv. She helped the enemy prepare an attack on one of the units of the Kharkiv City Council.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press center.

The suspect was preparing a new racist attack on the location of one of the city council units. The offender assumed that the Ukrainian military might be nearby, so she passed the location to the occupiers for a possible attack.

According to the case file, the Russian agent was a 45-year-old local unemployed woman. The occupiers recruited her through Telegram channels, where she posted pro-Russian comments.

The informant's task was to walk around the area near the administrative buildings and check for military equipment and the possible presence of the Defense Forces.

The defendant maintained contact with Russian special services through the chatbot of Serhiy Lebedev (known by the pseudonym "Shaggy"), who is hiding in Donetsk and working for the occupiers.

SBU CI documented the offender's intelligence activity and detained her at her place of residence.

SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 2, Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, movement, or location of the AFU, if it is possible to identify them on the ground);

p. 2, Art. 436-2 (justification of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail and faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

