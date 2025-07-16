Held 369 civilians hostage during occupation of Chernihiv region: Russian captain Solovov sentenced in absentia to 12 years. PHOTO

Another ruscist who committed war crimes during the occupation of part of the Chernihiv region was sentenced to 12 years in prison in absentia.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, it is a 37-year-old captain Semyon Solovov (call sign "Maple"), the commander of a consolidated detachment of the 228th motorised rifle regiment of the Russian Armed Forces (military unit 22316).

In March 2022, his unit took part in the capture of the village of Yahidne. While in the village, Solovov ordered his subordinates to drive civilian residents to the basement of the village school, where the occupiers set up their headquarters. Thus, for almost a month, the Nazis held 369 local residents hostage, including 69 minors.

It was established that the people were locked in a 197 m² basement without light, ventilation, sufficient water and food. In this way, the occupiers used the victims as human shields for the Russian command post.

Due to the inability to receive medical care in time, 10 elderly people died in the detention centre. At the same time, the Nazis forbade taking the dead out of the basement, and they remained in the room for a long time with the living.

Solovov also repeatedly threatened the victims to blow them all up.

"Based on the evidence collected by the SSU investigators, the court found Solovov guilty under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons)," the SBU added.