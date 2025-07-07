Russians have occupied Lobkove and Piddubne, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops captured Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia region and Piddubne in Donetsk region.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has occupied Lobkove and Piddubne, and also advanced near Stepove and Rivnopil," the report said.

