The head of the British Ministry of Defence, John Healey, intends to call for increased military aid to Kyiv in order to "force Putin to the negotiating table" at the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence in the Ramstein format.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DW with reference to The Telegraph

"As members of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine, we must launch a '50-day campaign' to arm Ukraine on the battlefield and force Putin to the negotiating table," Healey said in a statement, who will chair the meeting for the fourth time and for the third time together with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

According to The Telegraph, at the meeting on 21 July, London and Berlin will decide to purchase a large number of missiles for Ukraine's air defence systems. For the British side, the supplies are part of a commitment to spend £700 million (approximately €800 million) on air defence and artillery ammunition for Ukraine in 2025, along with other funding to supply more drones to the country, which is in its fourth year of a defensive war against Russia.

