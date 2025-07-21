US plans to impose tariffs on three countries that buy Russian oil - Senator Graham
US President Donald Trump is going to impose tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil - China, Brazil and India.
According to Censor.NET, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said this on Fox News.
"Trump is going to impose tariffs on people that buy Russian oil: China, India and Brazil," the politician said.
According to him, these states buy about 80% of Russia's cheap oil, supporting Moscow's military machine.
"Putin, your turn is coming, Donald Trump is the Scottie Scheffler (US golfer, Olympic champion - ed.) of American politics and foreign diplomacy and he’s about to put a whooping on your ass, - Graham added.
