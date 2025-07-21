ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10900 visitors online
News U.S. sanctions against Russia
4 235 17

US plans to impose tariffs on three countries that buy Russian oil - Senator Graham

Graham on tariffs on Russian oil purchases

US President Donald Trump is going to impose tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil - China, Brazil and India.

According to Censor.NET, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said this on Fox News.

"Trump is going to impose tariffs on people that buy Russian oil: China, India and Brazil," the politician said.

According to him, these states buy about 80% of Russia's cheap oil, supporting Moscow's military machine.

"Putin, your turn is coming, Donald Trump is the Scottie Scheffler (US golfer, Olympic champion - ed.) of American politics and foreign diplomacy and he’s about to put a whooping on your ass, - Graham added.

Read more: U.S. secondary sanctions could "hit China, Brazil, and India very hard" – Rutte

Author: 

oil (264) USA (5898) Tariffs (104) Trump Donald (1975) Lindsey Graham (50)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 