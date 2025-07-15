U.S. secondary sanctions could "hit China, Brazil, and India very hard" – Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that Brazil, China, and India could face secondary U.S. sanctions if Russia does not reach a peace agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.

His remarks were cited by Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

Speaking on the last day of his visit to Washington, Rutte stated that U.S. secondary sanctions could "hit these three countries very hard" if they continue doing business with Moscow.

According to him, these countries must pressure Putin to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

"I urge these three countries. Maybe you should pay attention to this because it could hit you hard. Please call Vladimir Putin and tell him he needs to take peace talks seriously," emphasized the NATO chief.

He also noted that Europe "will find the money" for Ukraine to continue defending itself from Russian aggression until any peace negotiations begin.

Recall that US President Trump announced agreements with NATO on arms supplies to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that NATO will pay for weapons for Ukraine produced by the United States.

In addition, the US President also threatened Russia with "very severe tariffs" if a peace agreement regarding Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

Dmitry Medvedev called Trump’s 50-day deadline a "theatrical ultimatum," adding that Russia doesn’t care.

Meanwhile, the US is preparing to send Patriot systems to Ukraine from a country that operates 17 such units.

