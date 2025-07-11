Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys: US and EU may soon agree on increased sanctions pressure on Russia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said that in the coming weeks, the United States and the European Union could coordinate their actions to significantly increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

He said this after the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Rome, Censor.NET reports with reference to LRT.

Budris reminded that the event was attended for the first time by U.S. senators and U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg. In particular, they discussed the coordination of the 18th EU sanctions package with similar initiatives in the United States, which could also cover countries that help Russia trade in oil.

According to him, 70% of Russian oil is currently purchased by India and China, in particular through the shadow fleet.

"We hope that the legislative process in the US will move forward. We know that this package of sanctions has absolute and unprecedented support in the US Senate - 85 out of 100 senators have already supported this package, and it remains only to agree it with the White House and President Donald Trump, and we will see what momentum this train will gain," Budris added.

