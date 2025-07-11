Zelenskyy met with Senators Graham and Blumenthal, they discussed military aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's telegram channel.

During the meeting, the priority was to discuss strengthening air defence.

"Russia wants to use thousands of drones in one attack. Therefore, it is important to increase defence, especially to invest in interceptor drones. We also talked about continuing to supply arms from the US and jointly producing weapons. We are ready for various formats, including, together with Europe, purchasing a large defence package from the United States to protect lives. We also touched upon the bill by Senators Graham and Blumenthal on additional restrictive measures against Russia and those who support it in the war. Undoubtedly, this is the lever that can bring peace closer and make diplomacy worthwhile," the President said.

Read more: Putin may spend $300 billion next year on war against Ukraine – Zelenskyy